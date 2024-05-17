Benchmark Raises Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Price Target to $270.00

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Benchmark from $250.00 to $270.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on IBP. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Installed Building Products from $226.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Installed Building Products from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Installed Building Products from $242.00 to $227.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Installed Building Products in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Installed Building Products from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $229.30.

NYSE IBP traded down $4.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $212.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,634. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 1.91. Installed Building Products has a 1-year low of $103.50 and a 1-year high of $263.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $241.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.58.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.03. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 45.41% and a net margin of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $720.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.34 EPS. Installed Building Products’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Installed Building Products will post 11.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.84%.

In other news, CFO Michael Thomas Miller sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.34, for a total value of $1,216,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,324,788.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Michael Thomas Miller sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.34, for a total transaction of $1,216,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,324,788.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brad A. Wheeler sold 1,119 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.22, for a total value of $273,282.18. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,631,145.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,619 shares of company stock valued at $2,985,772 in the last quarter. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Installed Building Products by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,641,445 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $683,421,000 after purchasing an additional 18,890 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Installed Building Products by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 771,089 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,974,000 after acquiring an additional 5,359 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Installed Building Products by 37.6% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 655,219 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,830,000 after acquiring an additional 179,004 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Installed Building Products by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 498,670 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,279,000 after acquiring an additional 38,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Giverny Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 455,426 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,261,000 after purchasing an additional 22,528 shares during the last quarter. 99.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

