Inceptionr LLC Decreases Position in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Inceptionr LLC reduced its stake in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. Inceptionr LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 2.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,919,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,182,870,000 after acquiring an additional 354,506 shares during the last quarter. Winder Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,892,774,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,081,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,891,976,000 after buying an additional 123,174 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Linde by 2.6% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,960,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,102,475,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Linde by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,830,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,162,708,000 after acquiring an additional 64,362 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LIN traded up $2.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $432.56. 373,207 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,146,253. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $350.60 and a twelve month high of $477.71. The firm has a market cap of $207.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.52, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $451.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $426.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 19.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.42 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 15.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $1.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LIN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Linde from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Linde from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup cut Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $475.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $482.00 to $510.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Linde currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $468.83.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LIN

Insider Transactions at Linde

In other news, VP Juergen Nowicki sold 13,134 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.14, for a total transaction of $6,030,344.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,177,248.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Matthew J. White sold 51,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.84, for a total transaction of $23,353,139.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,634 shares in the company, valued at $26,271,882.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Juergen Nowicki sold 13,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.14, for a total value of $6,030,344.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,177,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 77,948 shares of company stock valued at $35,687,605. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.