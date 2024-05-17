Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Price Target Raised to $54.00 at UBS Group

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) had its target price boosted by UBS Group from $41.00 to $54.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the natural resource company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.50 to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Bernstein Bank upped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $52.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $51.00.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Up 3.2 %

FCX traded up $1.64 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.68. 9,176,199 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,211,586. Freeport-McMoRan has a 1 year low of $32.83 and a 1 year high of $54.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.92. The firm has a market cap of $77.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Freeport-McMoRan

In other news, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total value of $4,162,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,430,735.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total transaction of $4,162,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,430,735.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 43,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.08, for a total value of $2,242,412.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,377 shares in the company, valued at $5,331,577.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 445,667 shares of company stock worth $22,755,070 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Freeport-McMoRan

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 422.2% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 658 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

