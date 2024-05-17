Wells Fargo & Company Increases Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target to $255.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $250.00 to $255.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.70% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.04.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $214.83. 2,992,155 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,783,959. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $204.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.24. Applied Materials has a one year low of $120.18 and a one year high of $219.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company has a market cap of $178.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.58.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.03% and a return on equity of 43.56%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Applied Materials will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JT Stratford LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 0.4% in the first quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 10,890 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,246,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 924 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 5,217 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 6,041 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, F M Investments LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 2.9% during the first quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

