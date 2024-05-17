Barclays Raises NiSource (NYSE:NI) Price Target to $31.00

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

NI has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com upgraded NiSource from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on NiSource from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $31.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of NiSource in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NiSource presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $29.71.

NiSource Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NI traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,126,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,241,014. The firm has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.49. NiSource has a 1-year low of $22.86 and a 1-year high of $29.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.66.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. NiSource had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NiSource will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NiSource Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.28%.

Insider Transactions at NiSource

In related news, SVP Melanie B. Berman sold 11,141 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.66, for a total value of $297,019.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,720 shares in the company, valued at $632,375.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NiSource

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Yaupon Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of NiSource by 40.2% during the first quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP now owns 1,117,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,908,000 after buying an additional 320,600 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in NiSource by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP raised its position in NiSource by 146.2% in the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 8,907,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $246,388,000 after purchasing an additional 5,290,322 shares during the last quarter. LBP AM SA boosted its stake in NiSource by 132.7% in the first quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 195,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,417,000 after purchasing an additional 111,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of NiSource by 57.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 115,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,186,000 after purchasing an additional 42,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

