Evercore ISI Boosts Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Price Target to $125.00

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Evercore ISI from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

FND has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Floor & Decor from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Monday, April 29th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Floor & Decor currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $109.24.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE FND traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $118.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 242,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,361,762. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Floor & Decor has a 52 week low of $76.30 and a 52 week high of $135.67. The stock has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.30, a P/E/G ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.86.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Floor & Decor will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Bryan Langley sold 5,865 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.86, for a total value of $702,978.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,088,200.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 1,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.11, for a total transaction of $124,341.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,589,473.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bryan Langley sold 5,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.86, for a total value of $702,978.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,088,200.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,446 shares of company stock valued at $11,924,005 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Floor & Decor

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FND. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the first quarter worth $39,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Floor & Decor during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Floor & Decor by 97.1% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter.

About Floor & Decor

(Get Free Report)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.