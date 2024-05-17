HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $5.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Intellicheck’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson restated a buy rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Intellicheck in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Northland Securities restated a market perform rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Intellicheck in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intellicheck in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. They set a buy rating for the company.

Intellicheck Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IDN traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.86. The stock had a trading volume of 24,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,345. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.40 and a beta of 1.81. Intellicheck has a 1-year low of $1.56 and a 1-year high of $4.25.

Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 million. Intellicheck had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 5.82%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intellicheck will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intellicheck

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Herald Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Intellicheck by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 96,439 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Intellicheck in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Intellicheck by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 158,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 13,333 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Intellicheck by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 37,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 6,667 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.79% of the company’s stock.

Intellicheck Company Profile



Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, provides on-demand digital identity validation solutions for KYC, fraud, and age verification needs in North America. The company offers solutions for digital and physical identities for financial services, fintech companies, BNPL providers, e-commerce and retail commerce businesses, law enforcement, and government agencies.

Featured Stories

