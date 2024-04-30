Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Price Target Increased to $52.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.63% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.17.

NYSE MAIN traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,597. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.91. Main Street Capital has a twelve month low of $37.70 and a twelve month high of $49.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.29.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.06. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 85.62%. The company had revenue of $129.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.52 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Main Street Capital by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Main Street Capital by 157.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. 20.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

