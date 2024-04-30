Terra (LUNA) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $401.56 Million

Terra (LUNA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 30th. One Terra coin can now be bought for about $0.55 or 0.00000903 BTC on exchanges. Terra has a market cap of $401.56 million and approximately $25.44 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Terra has traded down 17.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001494 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000903 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000662 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Terra Profile

Terra uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 726,363,515 coins. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Terra is terra.money.

Terra Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

