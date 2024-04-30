Freightos Limited (NASDAQ:CRGO) Short Interest Up 9.6% in April

Freightos Limited (NASDAQ:CRGO – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,300 shares, a growth of 9.6% from the March 31st total of 32,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Freightos

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freightos during the third quarter worth about $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its stake in Freightos by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 47,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 23,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Post Investment Office LP lifted its position in Freightos by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP now owns 53,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 17,508 shares during the period. 22.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freightos Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CRGO opened at $2.82 on Tuesday. Freightos has a 12-month low of $1.85 and a 12-month high of $4.58. The company has a market capitalization of $135.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of -0.26. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.82.

About Freightos

Freightos ( NASDAQ:CRGO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.11. Freightos had a negative net margin of 322.83% and a negative return on equity of 21.23%. The business had revenue of $5.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Freightos will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Freightos Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a vendor-neutral booking and payment platform for international freight. It operates WebCargo, a platform for connecting carriers and forwarders; and Freightos.com, a platform for connecting service providers to importers/exporters. The company also offers software-as-a-service solutions, such as WebCargo Air for airline rates and ebookings; WebCargo AcceleRate, a multi-modal rate repository; data services; and WebCargo Airline Control Panel that enables airlines to control bookings and optimize pricing with real-time booking analytics.

