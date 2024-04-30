Nippon Steel Co. (OTCMKTS:NPSCY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Nippon Steel Co. (OTCMKTS:NPSCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,400 shares, a decline of 22.7% from the March 31st total of 61,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NPSCY opened at $7.36 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.05 and its 200 day moving average is $7.77. The stock has a market cap of $20.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.92. Nippon Steel has a 52-week low of $6.45 and a 52-week high of $8.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Nippon Steel (OTCMKTS:NPSCY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.10 billion for the quarter. Nippon Steel had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 7.19%.

Nippon Steel Corporation engages in steelmaking and steel fabrication, engineering and construction, chemicals and materials, and system solutions businesses in Japan and internationally. The company offers steel plates, sheets, and slags; bar and rod materials; structural steel; pipes and tubes; titanium and stainless products; and railway, automotive, and machinery parts for applications in automotive, energy, infrastructure, and consumer electronics markets.

