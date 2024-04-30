Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0413 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st. This is a boost from Whitestone REIT’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.
Whitestone REIT has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Whitestone REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 333.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Whitestone REIT to earn $1.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.9%.
Whitestone REIT Stock Performance
Shares of WSR stock opened at $11.48 on Tuesday. Whitestone REIT has a 12-month low of $8.21 and a 12-month high of $13.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $573.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80.
About Whitestone REIT
Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) is a community-centered real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns, operates, and develops open-air, retail centers located in some of the fastest growing markets in the country: Phoenix, Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio. Our centers are convenience focused: merchandised with a mix of service-oriented tenants providing food (restaurants and grocers), self-care (health and fitness), services (financial and logistics), education and entertainment to the surrounding communities.
