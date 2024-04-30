Magnus Financial Group LLC Takes Position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,400 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACM. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AECOM by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in AECOM in the third quarter valued at $352,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in AECOM by 26.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 52,777 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,383,000 after acquiring an additional 10,969 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund bought a new position in shares of AECOM during the third quarter valued at $6,784,000. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Get AECOM alerts:

AECOM Price Performance

ACM opened at $93.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 208.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.24. AECOM has a 12 month low of $74.40 and a 12 month high of $98.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.20.

AECOM Announces Dividend

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter. AECOM had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 0.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AECOM will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 195.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of AECOM in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of AECOM from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of AECOM from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on AECOM from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AECOM from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AECOM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.43.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ACM

About AECOM

(Free Report)

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.