Columbia Asset Management Sells 4,385 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Columbia Asset Management cut its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,385 shares during the quarter. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 71,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 6,597 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at $868,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Bank of America by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 484,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,325,000 after buying an additional 8,038 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Associated Banc Corp raised its stake in Bank of America by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 376,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,672,000 after buying an additional 3,005 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Bank of America stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.84. 28,362,736 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,503,469. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.18 and its 200-day moving average is $34.03. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $24.96 and a 12-month high of $39.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.37.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Bank of America from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.70.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

