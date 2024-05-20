Chad R. Richison Sells 1,950 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Stock

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.82, for a total value of $352,599.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,091,958 shares in the company, valued at $559,087,845.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Paycom Software Stock Performance

Shares of Paycom Software stock traded down $1.99 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $180.29. 483,725 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 834,951. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.15 and a 1 year high of $374.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $188.44 and its 200 day moving average is $188.78. The firm has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.17.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is currently 18.27%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paycom Software

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAYC. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 18.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,450 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 4.1% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,356 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 8.5% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 2,550 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 1.8% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,282 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 33.8% during the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 4,316 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PAYC shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Paycom Software from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BTIG Research started coverage on Paycom Software in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Paycom Software from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Paycom Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Paycom Software from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.31.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

