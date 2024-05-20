Franklin Myers Acquires 6,500 Shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Stock

HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) Director Franklin Myers bought 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.37 per share, for a total transaction of $372,905.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 138,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,933,869.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Franklin Myers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 26th, Franklin Myers bought 4,180 shares of HF Sinclair stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.94 per share, for a total transaction of $246,369.20.

Shares of DINO stock traded down $1.16 on Monday, hitting $57.25. 1,472,288 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,096,478. The firm has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.31. HF Sinclair Co. has a 52 week low of $41.09 and a 52 week high of $64.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.54 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HF Sinclair Co. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.75%.

DINO has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of HF Sinclair in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. UBS Group upgraded shares of HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.92.

Institutional Trading of HF Sinclair

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DINO. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in HF Sinclair in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in HF Sinclair by 4,990.9% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC bought a new stake in HF Sinclair in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

