Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) Director Sells $235,177.47 in Stock

Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Free Report) Director Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 7,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total transaction of $235,177.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 413,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,249,195.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Willdan Group Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of WLDN traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $32.04. 82,258 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,972. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.22. Willdan Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.87 and a twelve month high of $34.81. The stock has a market cap of $442.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.51 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The construction company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.37. Willdan Group had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $155.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Willdan Group, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,864 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Willdan Group during the 1st quarter worth $1,239,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Willdan Group during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Willdan Group by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,107 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Willdan Group by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on WLDN. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Willdan Group in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Willdan Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 16th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Willdan Group in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical, and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design and implementation, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, measurement and verification services, and software and data analytics, as well as energy consulting and engineering, turnkey facility and infrastructure projects, and customer support services.

