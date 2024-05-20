Columbia Asset Management Invests $897,000 in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Columbia Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Enphase Energy by 131.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in Enphase Energy by 1,447.6% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Enphase Energy by 194.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enphase Energy Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:ENPH traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $113.45. 2,450,165 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,098,737. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $73.49 and a one year high of $192.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 3.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $113.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.64. The company has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a PE ratio of 59.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.17). Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 31.89% and a net margin of 15.10%. The business had revenue of $263.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.06 million. Equities analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.69, for a total value of $2,093,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 118,360 shares in the company, valued at $12,391,108.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Mandy Yang bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $104.24 per share, for a total transaction of $416,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 62,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,564,305.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.69, for a total transaction of $2,093,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 118,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,391,108.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,219,700 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $150.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $141.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Guggenheim cut shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $121.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.45.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

