Magnus Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 17,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 239,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 28,877 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 194,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 68,164 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 111,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 4,182 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 231.7% during the 4th quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 20,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 14,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 57,050.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PDBC opened at $14.29 on Tuesday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a twelve month low of $13.05 and a twelve month high of $15.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.83 and its 200 day moving average is $13.89.

About Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

