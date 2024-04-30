1,885 Shares in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Bought by Stonebrook Private Inc.

Stonebrook Private Inc. bought a new stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,885 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in NIKE by 257.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 52,666 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $5,427,000 after purchasing an additional 37,946 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders raised its position in NIKE by 139.4% in the third quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 8,420 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 4,903 shares in the last quarter. Suncoast Equity Management lifted its holdings in NIKE by 2.6% in the third quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 165,020 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $15,779,000 after acquiring an additional 4,233 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,476 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth $403,000. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:NKE opened at $94.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.09. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $128.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.33.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 10.14%. Equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on NKE. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NIKE from $124.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on NIKE from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 target price (down previously from $110.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.26.

Read Our Latest Report on NKE

NIKE Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.