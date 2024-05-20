The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by Columbia Asset Management

Columbia Asset Management cut its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,543 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 158.5% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter worth $32,000. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 0.9 %

Sherwin-Williams stock traded down $2.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $309.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,424,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,473,686. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $323.55 and its 200 day moving average is $307.38. The company has a market cap of $78.49 billion, a PE ratio of 32.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $223.28 and a 52-week high of $348.37.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 73.74% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp raised Sherwin-Williams from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $340.56.

Insider Transactions at Sherwin-Williams

In other news, insider Todd D. Rea sold 2,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.54, for a total transaction of $767,859.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,925,014.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 23,518 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.66, for a total transaction of $7,588,317.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,187,743.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd D. Rea sold 2,449 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.54, for a total value of $767,859.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,925,014.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,050 shares of company stock valued at $10,340,237 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

