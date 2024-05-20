Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Stake Reduced by Columbia Asset Management

Columbia Asset Management cut its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 31.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,190 shares during the quarter. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APD. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 257.6% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $273.77.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE APD traded up $3.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $266.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,245,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,728,840. The company has a market capitalization of $59.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $241.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.80. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.24 and a 52 week high of $307.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 20.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.74 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 63.90%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

