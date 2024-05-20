Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Insider Sells $475,524.00 in Stock

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) insider Robert Lonergan sold 2,700 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.12, for a total transaction of $475,524.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,484,710.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Assurant Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of AIZ traded down $3.33 on Monday, reaching $172.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 292,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,154. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Assurant, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.45 and a twelve month high of $189.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $178.21 and a 200-day moving average of $172.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on AIZ. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Assurant from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Assurant from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Assurant from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Assurant presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Assurant

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Assurant by 183.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,914,000 after buying an additional 17,646 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Assurant by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Assurant by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Assurant by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 2,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Assurant by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

