iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Hits New 52-Week High at $104.80

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $104.80 and last traded at $104.97, with a volume of 265988 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $104.71.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.78.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $273,493,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 56,912.3% during the first quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,788,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,103,000 after buying an additional 2,783,580 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 320.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,638,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,020,000 after buying an additional 1,248,909 shares during the period. Facet Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,928,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,688,000.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

