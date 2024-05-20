Columbia Asset Management Has $1.20 Million Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Columbia Asset Management grew its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the quarter. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Courier Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 45,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Charles Schwab by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in Charles Schwab by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its position in Charles Schwab by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 41,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,880,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its position in Charles Schwab by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 14,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $78.66. 5,539,437 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,495,364. The company has a market cap of $139.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $48.66 and a twelve month high of $79.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.62.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 19.25%. Equities analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 41.84%.

In other news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 24,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total value of $1,771,079.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 89,275 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $6,661,700.50. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 30,641,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,286,504,622.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 24,520 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total transaction of $1,771,079.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 672,036 shares of company stock worth $49,281,565. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.47.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

