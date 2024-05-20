TPG Operating Group II, L.P. 6.950% Fixed-Rate Junior Subordinated Notes due 2064 (NASDAQ:TPGXL) Plans Dividend of $0.49

TPG Operating Group II, L.P. 6.950% Fixed-Rate Junior Subordinated Notes due 2064 (NASDAQ:TPGXL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, May 20th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Saturday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.4875 per share on Monday, June 17th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.

TPG Operating Group II, L.P. 6.950% Fixed-Rate Junior Subordinated Notes due 2064 Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:TPGXL traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.13. The stock had a trading volume of 14,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,248. TPG Operating Group II, L.P. 6.950% Fixed-Rate Junior Subordinated Notes due 2064 has a 12-month low of $25.30 and a 12-month high of $27.00.

