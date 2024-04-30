Fiduciary Group LLC Raises Holdings in Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC)

Fiduciary Group LLC raised its position in shares of Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Monroe Capital were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Monroe Capital by 1.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 134,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its position in shares of Monroe Capital by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 15,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monroe Capital by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 52,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 5,185 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its stake in Monroe Capital by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 20,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 5,254 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Monroe Capital by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 49,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 9,891 shares during the period.

Monroe Capital Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of MRCC stock opened at $7.42 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.21 and its 200 day moving average is $7.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.83. Monroe Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $6.69 and a 52-week high of $8.85.

Monroe Capital Dividend Announcement

Monroe Capital ( NASDAQ:MRCC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $15.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.37 million. Monroe Capital had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 11.24%. As a group, analysts predict that Monroe Capital Co. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,002.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MRCC. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price target on shares of Monroe Capital from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Monroe Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.

About Monroe Capital

(Free Report)

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt, subordinated debt financing and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants.

Further Reading

