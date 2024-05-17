Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 89 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC cut its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,452,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $286,360,000 after acquiring an additional 323,051 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1,688.7% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 5,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 5,066 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 880,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $181,142,000 after purchasing an additional 33,101 shares during the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $212.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 12,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.71, for a total transaction of $2,497,462.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,648,980.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 12,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.71, for a total value of $2,497,462.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,648,980.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.58, for a total value of $167,311.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,603.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,761 shares of company stock worth $5,223,959 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BR traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $203.50. 244,636 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 498,231. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.54 and a 12-month high of $210.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $24.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.82 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.63.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 40.88%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 54.61%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

