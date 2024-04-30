Mebuki Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MEBUF) Short Interest Update

Mebuki Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MEBUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,106,300 shares, an increase of 36.3% from the March 31st total of 3,012,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.
Mebuki Financial Group Price Performance
MEBUF opened at $2.06 on Tuesday. Mebuki Financial Group has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $2.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.06 and a 200-day moving average of $2.06.
About Mebuki Financial Group
