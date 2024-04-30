Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.00

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.003 per share by the bank on Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd.
Itaú Unibanco has raised its dividend payment by an average of 26.3% annually over the last three years. Itaú Unibanco has a dividend payout ratio of 4.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Itaú Unibanco to earn $0.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.5%.
Itaú Unibanco Price Performance
Shares of ITUB opened at $6.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.59. Itaú Unibanco has a 52-week low of $4.85 and a 52-week high of $7.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.67 and a 200 day moving average of $6.48.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
ITUB has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upgraded Itaú Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. HSBC cut shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ITUB
Itaú Unibanco Company Profile
Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Itaú Unibanco
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Can Disney Stock Triple Before 2030?
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- The 3 Hottest Insiders Buys This Month
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- What Bulls and Bears May Be Getting Wrong about SOFI Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.