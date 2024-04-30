JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:JCSE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:JCSE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, an increase of 36.4% from the March 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

JE Cleantech Stock Up 9.7 %

Shares of JCSE stock opened at $0.79 on Tuesday. JE Cleantech has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $2.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.84.

About JE Cleantech

JE Cleantech Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells cleaning systems for various industrial end-use applications in Singapore, Malaysia, and internationally. It provides various cleaning systems and other equipment, including aqueous washing systems, plating and cleaning systems, train cleaning systems, and filtration units, as well as equipment parts and components.

