JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:JCSE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:JCSE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, an increase of 36.4% from the March 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.
JE Cleantech Stock Up 9.7 %
Shares of JCSE stock opened at $0.79 on Tuesday. JE Cleantech has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $2.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.84.
About JE Cleantech
