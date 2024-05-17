Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Efficient Advisors LLC

Efficient Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 575,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,216 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 5.8% of Efficient Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Efficient Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $85,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Albion Financial Group UT raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 198.3% in the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $163.55. 1,097,402 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,305,820. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $131.42 and a twelve month high of $163.78.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.