Covey Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 1,016 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Covey Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the quarter. Progressive comprises about 4.4% of Covey Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Covey Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $3,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Progressive by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 35.2% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 1.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 58.0% in the third quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 36,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 13,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 1.3% in the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Progressive alerts:

Progressive Stock Performance

Shares of Progressive stock traded up $2.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $209.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,083,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,572,280. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $111.41 and a one year high of $217.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $122.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.34.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The insurance provider reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.74. Progressive had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 4.09%.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 7,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.25, for a total value of $1,525,567.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,357,996.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 7,361 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.25, for a total value of $1,525,567.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,503 shares in the company, valued at $7,357,996.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $208,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,494,976.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,983,706 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Progressive from $234.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Progressive from $161.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Progressive from $232.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. HSBC upped their target price on Progressive from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their target price on Progressive from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.88.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PGR

About Progressive

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.