KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Sold by Covey Capital Advisors LLC

Covey Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,387 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. KKR & Co. Inc. makes up about 9.5% of Covey Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Covey Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $7,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 141.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 976 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 16,880 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 94,144 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,800,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 268,041 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $21,414,000 after acquiring an additional 10,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 1,247 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total value of $136,206,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total value of $136,206,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc acquired 571,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,285,725.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,000,687 shares in the company, valued at $25,017,175. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $104.55. 1,193,532 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,570,727. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.62. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.88 and a 52 week high of $107.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 15.70%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.50.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

