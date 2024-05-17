Efficient Advisors LLC Buys 3,387 Shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP)

Efficient Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 472,447 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares during the period. Dimensional International High Profitability ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Efficient Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Efficient Advisors LLC owned about 0.84% of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF worth $12,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIHP. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the 4th quarter worth $226,000. MB Generational Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $4,337,000. RCS Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC now owns 90,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,194,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,940,000 after acquiring an additional 278,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hutchinson Capital Management CA raised its holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA now owns 62,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after buying an additional 6,249 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional International High Profitability ETF alerts:

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Price Performance

BATS:DIHP traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 329,560 shares. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.88.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International High Profitability ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.