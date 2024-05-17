Efficient Advisors LLC Has $94.25 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Efficient Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 441,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,809 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 6.4% of Efficient Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Efficient Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $94,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 130.4% in the third quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,078,000 after buying an additional 12,209 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 572,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,207,000 after buying an additional 30,233 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $857,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VB remained flat at $225.36 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 484,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,689. The stock has a market cap of $55.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $220.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.54. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $229.54.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

