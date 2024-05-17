Quadrant Capital Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 37.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle during the third quarter worth $30,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 164.0% during the 4th quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 154.8% during the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 126.1% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CCI traded down $1.03 on Friday, reaching $102.99. 1,415,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,879,683. Crown Castle Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.72 and a fifty-two week high of $119.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.55 and a 200 day moving average of $105.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.75 billion, a PE ratio of 32.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.76.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.92). Crown Castle had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 195.63%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CCI. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Crown Castle from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Crown Castle from $133.00 to $118.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Crown Castle from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Argus downgraded Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.64.

Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

