OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI) Rating Reiterated by Benchmark

Benchmark reissued their buy rating on shares of OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of OmniAb in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of OmniAb in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of OmniAb in a research note on Thursday, March 21st.

OmniAb stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 302,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,571. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.28. OmniAb has a 12 month low of $3.78 and a 12 month high of $6.72.

OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.00 million. OmniAb had a negative net margin of 301.62% and a negative return on equity of 19.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that OmniAb will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Matthew W. Foehr bought 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.19 per share, with a total value of $1,167,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,908,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,096,687.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Matthew W. Foehr purchased 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.19 per share, for a total transaction of $1,167,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,908,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,096,687.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kurt A. Gustafson sold 6,954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.27, for a total value of $36,647.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 176,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $931,193.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of OmniAb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hartline Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of OmniAb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Bellevue Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of OmniAb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in OmniAb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Catalina Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in OmniAb during the first quarter valued at $69,000. 72.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OmniAb, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and provision of therapeutic antibody discovery technologies in the United States. The company's technology platform creates and screens diverse antibody repertoires and identify optimal antibodies for partners' drug development efforts.

