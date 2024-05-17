Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $592,000 Stock Holdings in James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,302 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in James Hardie Industries were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in James Hardie Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 492.8% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,681 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new position in James Hardie Industries during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in James Hardie Industries during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in James Hardie Industries during the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Institutional investors own 7.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JHX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America cut shares of James Hardie Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.50 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday.

James Hardie Industries Stock Performance

JHX stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.71. The stock had a trading volume of 15,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,539. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a PE ratio of 30.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.11. James Hardie Industries plc has a fifty-two week low of $24.18 and a fifty-two week high of $41.98.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The construction company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $978.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $960.23 million. James Hardie Industries had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 38.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts predict that James Hardie Industries plc will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About James Hardie Industries

James Hardie Industries plc manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, and the Philippines. The company operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, and Europe Building Products segments.

