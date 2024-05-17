Efficient Advisors LLC Has $35.37 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Efficient Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 738,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,466 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 2.4% of Efficient Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Efficient Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $35,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $424,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $244,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,125,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 321,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,417,000 after acquiring an additional 8,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 493,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,662,000 after buying an additional 144,542 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $51.10. The company had a trading volume of 6,494,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,192,558. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.52 and its 200 day moving average is $47.73. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $41.48 and a 52-week high of $51.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

