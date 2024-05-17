Quadrant Capital Group LLC Raises Holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,155 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Ferrari by 8,986.8% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,004,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,327,000 after purchasing an additional 993,044 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ferrari in the third quarter valued at $157,620,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the 4th quarter valued at $162,296,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Ferrari by 172.8% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 329,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,508,000 after purchasing an additional 208,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. lifted its holdings in Ferrari by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 452,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,840,000 after purchasing an additional 184,078 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Ferrari from $430.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Ferrari in a report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America boosted their target price on Ferrari from $458.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $456.67.

Ferrari Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Ferrari stock traded up $3.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $423.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,465. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $420.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $381.78. Ferrari has a 52-week low of $283.20 and a 52-week high of $442.80.

Ferrari Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were paid a $2.443 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.62%.

Ferrari Profile

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

