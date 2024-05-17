Quadrant Capital Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $982.05, for a total transaction of $98,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,953,838.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $979.25, for a total value of $24,481,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 408,200 shares in the company, valued at $399,729,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $982.05, for a total value of $98,205.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,282 shares in the company, valued at $17,953,838.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,095 shares of company stock valued at $32,261,016 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN traded up $12.13 on Friday, hitting $980.11. The company had a trading volume of 253,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,248. The company has a current ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $108.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.17. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $684.80 and a 52-week high of $998.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $942.41 and a 200 day moving average of $906.67.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on REGN shares. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,020.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,104.00 to $1,115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,135.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,055.00 to $1,082.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,189.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $989.36.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

