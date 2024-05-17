Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) is Efficient Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Efficient Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 839,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,006 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises 3.2% of Efficient Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Efficient Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $47,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 37,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 29,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 11,574 shares during the period. Oikos Holdings LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 138.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oikos Holdings LLC now owns 212,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,002,000 after buying an additional 123,100 shares during the period. Finally, Berkshire Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 35.3% in the third quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 7,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.47. The company had a trading volume of 932,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,533,964. The company has a market capitalization of $40.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.09. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $49.47 and a 1-year high of $60.49.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

