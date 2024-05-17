Efficient Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Efficient Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 576,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,011 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Efficient Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Efficient Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF worth $28,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 701.5% in the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000.

BNDX stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.73. The company had a trading volume of 2,084,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,272,027. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.93. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.30 and a fifty-two week high of $51.04.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.0892 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

