Covey Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Covey Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,787 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000. CDW accounts for about 0.5% of Covey Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CDW. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDW during the third quarter worth $607,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CDW in the 3rd quarter valued at about $238,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 34,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,042,000 after buying an additional 12,167 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of CDW by 203.2% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,778 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 3,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CDW by 2.3% during the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CDW traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $223.90. 393,334 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 713,697. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. CDW Co. has a 1 year low of $167.57 and a 1 year high of $263.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.09.

CDW announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 7th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.96%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CDW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of CDW from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of CDW from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on CDW from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on CDW from $261.00 to $232.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on CDW from $295.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CDW presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.50.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

