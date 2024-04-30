American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Shares Bought by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 170,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,392 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $20,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in American Financial Group by 132.5% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in American Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of American Financial Group by 7,616.7% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. 64.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AFG shares. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $129.00 price target on shares of American Financial Group in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on American Financial Group from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.50.

Shares of American Financial Group stock opened at $127.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. American Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.22 and a fifty-two week high of $137.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $129.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.74.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 22.14%. American Financial Group’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.99 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.26%.

In other news, SVP Michelle A. Gillis sold 5,176 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $626,296.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,490,012. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brian S. Hertzman sold 1,067 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.95, for a total value of $135,455.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,343,511.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michelle A. Gillis sold 5,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $626,296.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,490,012. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,843 shares of company stock valued at $1,854,746. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

