Retirement Systems of Alabama Grows Position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 301,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,447 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $19,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 100,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,973,000 after acquiring an additional 32,431 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in Donaldson by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,816,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $184,045,000 after purchasing an additional 42,365 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Donaldson by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,968,000 after purchasing an additional 27,633 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Donaldson by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 96,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,753,000 after buying an additional 25,592 shares during the period. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 111.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 12,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 6,778 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 3,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.09, for a total transaction of $221,243.43. Following the sale, the president now owns 34,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,509,472.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 3,027 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.09, for a total value of $221,243.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 34,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,509,472.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 7,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.09, for a total transaction of $545,971.20. Following the sale, the president now owns 34,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,440,804.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 79,407 shares of company stock valued at $5,817,942. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DCI opened at $72.96 on Tuesday. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.05 and a 52 week high of $75.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $876.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.34 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 10.82%. Donaldson’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DCI shares. StockNews.com upgraded Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Donaldson in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Donaldson from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Donaldson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.50.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

