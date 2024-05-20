Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV Sells 6,789 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 25.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,869 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,789 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for approximately 0.2% of Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PFE. L.M. Kohn & Company boosted its stake in Pfizer by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 31,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 3,165 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $186,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,442,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,119,000 after purchasing an additional 279,095 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Balentine LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 92,725 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 17,755 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PFE has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Argus lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.86.

Pfizer Trading Down 0.4 %

Pfizer stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.53. The stock had a trading volume of 22,414,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,669,906. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.20 and a 52-week high of $40.37. The firm has a market cap of $161.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -477.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.20 and a 200 day moving average of $27.99.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.64%. The company had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2,799.53%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

