Quadrant Capital Group LLC Purchases 179 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,679 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 143.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 107 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 123.3% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 134 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FDX. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on FedEx from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on FedEx from $293.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on FedEx from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $301.33.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In other FedEx news, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.19, for a total transaction of $102,373.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,223,600.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 354 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.19, for a total value of $102,373.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,223,600.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Guy M. Erwin II sold 2,749 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total value of $794,763.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,507.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 136,668 shares of company stock worth $37,758,773. Company insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:FDX traded down $1.89 on Friday, hitting $256.89. The stock had a trading volume of 790,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,901,848. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $266.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $256.31. The stock has a market cap of $63.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $213.80 and a 1-year high of $291.27.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.37. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

