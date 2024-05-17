Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Stock Holdings Decreased by Efficient Advisors LLC

Efficient Advisors LLC lessened its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 320,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,600 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Efficient Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Efficient Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $36,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSS. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 170.1% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 392,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,142,000 after buying an additional 247,124 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,834,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,017,000 after acquiring an additional 221,961 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,562,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,979,000 after purchasing an additional 119,645 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,775,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,259,000 after purchasing an additional 102,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,970,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,657,000 after purchasing an additional 99,252 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of VSS traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $120.85. 130,180 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,254. The company has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $99.03 and a 12-month high of $120.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.80.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

